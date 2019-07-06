Luxury watch brand opens new Queen’s Arcade outlet

Luxury Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer, has opened its first stand-alone boutique in the island of Ireland in Belfast’s Queen’s Arcade.

The development, which has created four new jobs, is part of a wider £2.5m investment project by the owners of Queen’s Arcade, Lunn’s Jewellers, to create an “iconic retail destination” in Belfast city centre.

The 140-year old Queen’s Arcade, Belfast’s last surviving Victorian shopping arcade, is currently undergoing a heritage refurbishment programme to restore it to its former glory. Work is due to be completed this autumn.

Suzanne Lunn, Lunn’s the Jewellers’ Marketing Director, said: “Lunn’s are delighted to open TAG Heuer’s first stand-alone boutique in Ireland. We are especially proud to locate it in Queen’s Arcade where my grandfather, John Lunn, established our business nearly 70 years ago.

Rob Diver, TAG Heuer, Managing Director Europe, added: “We are very proud to be partnering with Lunn’s to open a new TAG Heuer Boutique in Ireland in Belfast’s Queen’s Arcade.

“It is great to see the redevelopment of this iconic part of Belfast and to be one of the key brands integral in this new venture.”

Among the exclusive watches on sale in the new TAG Heuer Boutique is a 50th Anniversary edition of the brand’s famous Monaco timepiece. Inspired by the Monaco Grand Prix and made famous by Steve McQueen who wore it in the 1971 film ‘Le Mans’,