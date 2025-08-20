M&A market in Northern Ireland has displayed 'resilience and renewed momentum' so far in 2025

By Claire Cartmill
Published 20th Aug 2025, 09:24 BST
Deal values soar to £1.27bn as Q2 marks one of the most active quarters of the decade; Carson McDowell and EY top adviser rankings

The M&A market in Northern Ireland has displayed "resilience and renewed momentum" so far in 2025, according to a report from Experian Market IQ. The most active advisers have also been revealed.

The firm's latest M&A review found that, following a brief dip in Q1 - following six consecutive quarters of growth - Q2 rebounded with 66 confirmed deals valued at £696m. This marked the second most active quarter so far this decade.

Deal values also rose to £1.27bn, a 37% increase on the £928m recorded in H1 2024.

Experian Market IQ has issued its H1 2025 M&A report (image credit: Pixabay)placeholder image
Experian Market IQ has issued its H1 2025 M&A report (image credit: Pixabay)

Management and employee buy-outs surged by 400% and 300%, respectively, while investor buy-outs edged up from four to five deals.

Northern Ireland also maintained a meaningful presence in the wider UK M&A landscape, contributing approximately 4% of total UK deal volume and 2% of overall deal value in H1.

Three of the four largest transactions of 2025 were recorded during the second quarter of 2025.

In the largest of these, Kairos Bidco, an investment vehicle backed by private equity firm TA Associates, announced a £570m cash offer to acquire FD Technologies, a Newry-based provider of data and consulting solutions for the finance, technology, and energy sectors

Manufacturing, Northern Ireland's most active sector, recorded a 13% year-on-year increase in deal volume, driven in part by heightened activity in the electronic components and boards segment.

The most active legal adviser in the period was Carson McDowell, which acted on 21 deals, ahead of A&L Goodbody (18) and Tughans (16).

The top 10 also included Mills Selig (13 deals), Millar McCall Wylie (11), Turley Legal (10), Arthur Cox (five), DWF, Shoosmiths (both three), and Eversheds Sutherland (two).

EY was the most active financial adviser, having acted on eight deals in the first half, with Grant Thornton (seven) and AAB (six) next up.

Also ranked were HNH Partners, PwC (four deals apiece), ASM Chartered Accountants, Garma Advisory (both three), BDO (two), Investec Bank, JP Morgan Cazenove, Jefferies and Rothschild & Co (all on one).

