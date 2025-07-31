Henry Brothers helps build cutting-edge EOD facility at Gamecock Barracks, Nuneaton – supporting the relocation of 721 EOD Squadron as part of the MOD’s £5.1bn Defence Estate Optimisation programme

A specialist Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) troop has moved into its new home at Gamecock Barracks, Nuneaton – built by VIVO Defence Services and Henry Brothers.

The newly-named Nuneaton EOD Troop - formerly Nottingham EOD Troop and part of 721 EOD Squadron Royal Logistic Corps - relocated in July from Chetwynd Barracks in Nottingham to Gamecock Barracks.

The Squadron belongs to 11 EOD and Search Regiment, the British Army specialists responsible for the safe handling and disposal of explosives, ensuring the safety of civilians and military personnel, with squadrons based across the UK.

The sale of Chetwynd Barracks forms part of the Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) Portfolio, which is investing £5.1 billion in creating a Defence estate that better meets the future needs of the Armed Forces while improving the lived experience of military personnel.

As part of this process, DEO is releasing public sector land for alternative use, which includes supporting government housing targets, and reinvesting the receipts back into the Defence estate.

The newly-built EOD compound at Gamecock Barracks which consists of an office building, garage, secure store, and a training area has been delivered under the DEO Army Programme by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) contracting to VIVO Defence Services, with subcontractors Tetra Tech as designer and Henry Brothers appointed to build the new facility.

The new specialist Army EOD facility at Gamecock Barracks, Nuneaton, delivered by Henry Brothers, welcomes its first troop

Speaking about the new facilities, Paul Bond, Operations Director for the Built Estate Central region at VIVO Defence Services, said: “As one of the UK’s largest providers of estate services to the MOD, we’re proud to serve the UK military and help enable its defence capability.

“I’m pleased we’ve provided such an excellent, innovative and secure facility, specifically designed and built with the EOD Troop relocating to it in mind so it aids them in the important work they do. I’m confident this will be a great new home for them for years to come.

“Thank you to all those involved across VIVO and our supply chain and thank you to DIO, Army infrastructure and Gamecock’s base commanders for such close cooperation on this project.”

Managing director of Henry Brothers, Ian Taylor, explained: “Henry Brothers has been involved in a significant number of schemes across the UK, helping to upgrade and improve MOD sites, including several in partnership with VIVO Defence Services.

“We are very proud to have been involved in delivering a new home for the EOD Troop as the troop moves from Chilwell in Nottingham to Gamecock Barracks near Nuneaton.”

Major General Richard Clements CBE, director of Army Basing and Infrastructure continued: “The investment in Gamecock Barracks demonstrates how we are working to improve our infrastructure to meet the needs of the modern Army – and to enable our people to perform at their best.

“The truly impressive new facilities that have been delivered for Nuneaton EOD Troop are an example of critical infrastructure that directly strengthens our operational capabilities.”

Warren Webster, DIO’s Head of Major Programmes and Projects for the Army added: “These impressive new facilities were crucial to allow 11 EOD and Search Regiment to operate from their new home, Gamecock Barracks. We’ve worked hard with our design contractors Tetra Tech and build contractors Henry Brothers, sub-contracted by VIVO Defence Services, to make sure it caters for everything the Regiment’s soldiers and officers need to prepare for and undertake their vital role.”

11 EOD and Search Regt is responsible for ensuring all land service ammunition and explosives are stored and maintained appropriately, as well as providing the Army with technical support to ensure it can fulfil its responsibilities in dealing with ammunition.

As those responsible for the safety of the public from explosive, chemical, biological and radiological threats, this work is essential to UK resilience, as Capt Robert Soutar, second in command at 721 EOD Squadron concluded: “We are the most highly decorated peace time Regiment in the British Army: providing the highest level of EOD, Search and Electronic Warfare support to Defence and the Home Office.

“We are unique within the Army in that we deliver our capability 24 hours a day, seven days a week, year-round. This team is one of 15 national teams that keep us safe from bombs and explosive risks.