Magherafelt social worker launches first Northern Ireland community fundraising platform to help cash-strapped schools
Created by Lawrence O’Kane, a qualified social worker and experienced social work service manager from Magherafelt, Prizefunder uses ‘tech-for-good’ principles to enable schools to tap into the growing popularity of online prize draws.
It is the first collaborative community fundraising platform of its kind in Northern Ireland and aims to generate at least £1m for schools each year, creating significant social value and impact.
Found online, the platform works by enabling people to buy £10 ticket bundles for a cumulative monthly high-value shared draw. Rather than their entry fees going only to a private operator, however, Prizefunder allows entrants to choose which participating school or schools they want to benefit from their participation.
For every £10 ticket bundle sold, £6 goes directly to the entrant’s chosen school and £3 goes towards creating the cumulative monthly prize pot for entrants. The remaining £1 covers the platform’s operating costs and processing fees, ensuring funds are deposited directly into each school’s bank account monthly. The platform also offers a Business Bundle for companies wanting to support local schools.
Regulated by the Fundraising Regulator, the new platform leverages legislative changes made in 2022 regarding online prize draws in Northern Ireland which were aimed at making it easier for good causes to raise funds.
The platform was developed with support from the UK Government’s Go Succeed programme. It has also been awarded Silver Level Recognition from Innovate NI for innovation and focus on community impact.
To reach the £1 million target each year, just 139 schools need to sell 100 £10 tickets each month through the Prizefunder platform. At that level of ticket sales, the shared monthly prize fund will reach £41,700. Should 500 schools opt-in at the same level of ticket sales, £3.6M would be returned directly to participating schools each year, with a prize pot of £150,000 for entrants each month.
Prizefunder founder Lawrence, said: “Prizefunder is a game-changer for Northern Ireland’s schools and good news for Northern Ireland. Our schools urgently need new ways to generate funding and offer better opportunities for pupils and Prizefunder provides all of that in a way that is easy to set up and which reduces the administrative burden on staff.
"It has the power to support principals and transform our local schools, making a real difference where it is needed most. Working together achieves far greater results than working in isolation and this principle lies at the heart of our tech-for-good platform.
Speaking about the potential offered by Prizefunder to schools, John McCormack of Holy Family Primary School, Magherafelt, added: “As a school principal I manage a budget that has many demands on it.
“Since joining the Prizefunder platform, however, we’ve now gained a new source of recurring income that comes directly into our bank account, and it also means less time on admin for us. I’m looking forward to being able to enhance and add to the opportunities we offer at our school because of Prizefunder.”
