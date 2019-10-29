Mairead is ‘most inspirational’ finalist

Armagh woman Mairead Mackle is a finalist in the NatWest Everywoman Awards that celebrate female entrepreneurs.

Mairead is one of three competitors in her category to find the most inspirational woman running a business who has been trading for 10 years or more.

Her business, Homecare Independent Living, has a team of 1,200 staff and ten locations across Ireland and the Middle East, offering a “progressive, holistic approach to health, housing and social care solutions”.

The organisers of the awards say that only one in three UK entrepreneurs is female despite the potential for £250 billion of new value to be added to the UK economy if women started and scaled new businesses at the same rate as men.

Since 2003 the NatWest everywoman Awards has been providing exactly this, by building a community of the UK’s leading female business owners and connecting them with peers, advisors and investors.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on December 3 at Grosvenor House, in London.