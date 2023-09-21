Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Almost a year on from the opening of the first Sculpted by Aimee flagship on Dublin’s iconic Grafton Street, the brand is preparing to launch its third store in Belfast’s Victoria Square this Saturday (September 23).

The brand new Sculpted by Aimee store will be located on the lower ground floor in Victoria Square Shopping Centre, and will be kitted out with the latest technology including roaming tills for quick and easy checkouts, virtual try-on screens and digital look books to aid product decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the vast makeup and skincare offerings which will include best-sellers, the store will also be stocked with exclusives and limited edition offers, as well as Sculpted exclusives such as branded crew neck jumpers, mugs, pens and bridal gifts. A recycling facility on site will allow customers to recycle their used Sculpted by Aimee products and earn reward points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In celebration of the highly anticipated opening on Saturday, September 23, Victoria Square will be flooded with pink bags as the first 100 customers will receive a goodie bag worth over £100*! There’s more,.. for the opening weekend, Sculpted will also be offering all customers a FREE Gift with purchase**.

With six new hires to the Sculpted by Aimee team, Sculpted make-up artists will be on hand to offer a vast range of makeup services, complementary shade matching, and make up advice. Included in the space is ‘The Suite,’ a purpose-built studio space with ample room for events, masterclasses, make overs, make-up lessons, and more. The Suite will be available for private bookings including corporate events, bridal parties, and special occasions.

Founder & CEO of Sculpted, Aimee Connolly, said: “This is a monumental moment for team Sculpted, especially when we consider it’s just over the one-year mark since we opened our very first store on Grafton Street. I can’t describe the level of planning and hard work that has gone into the development of this store – months of planning to get every detail perfect and I am so proud of my team for all their hard work in bringing this incredible store to fruition. We have a very loyal customer base in Belfast, and right across Northern Ireland, so it was a no brainer to expand in to this region - the reaction since we have announced the news has been incredible and I am beyond excited to finally be able to offer them the Sculpted experience first-hand."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new store will officially open to customers at 10am on Saturday.

*Goodie bag worth over £100 for the first 100 purchasing customers