Mallaghan Engineering’s US expansion

Dungannon-headquartered Mallaghan Engineering has announced a multimillion-dollar contract with Delta Air Lines for the supply of bespoke Maintenance Platform Lifts (MPL) for use at airports across the United States.

The equipment provides access to all areas of fixed wing and rotary aircraft, allowing maintenance teams to undertake work at height safely and efficiently.

As one of the world’s leading manufacturers of airport ground support equipment, Mallaghan Engineering employs over 450 people at its manufacturing facilities in Atlanta and Northern Ireland – an additional 10 members of staff were hired in Atlanta in order to complete the recent Delta Air Lines order.

Mallaghan Engineering has a further five locations globally.

Joe Griffith, Commercial Manager with Mallaghan said: “Our latest partnership with Delta Air Lines represents the next stage in our US expansion plan.

“Innovation within the aviation and ground handling industries is at the core of our business and we have worked very closely with Delta throughout the design and manufacturing process. As a result, our talented teams have created truly bespoke equipment which successfully caters to the needs of Delta Air Lines’ TechOps Aircraft Maintenance Technicians.

“The MPL22, MPL22t and MPL32 models are available as electric, gasoline, or diesel options and offer a range of tailored features including dynamic braking, extendable overhead tie off system, traversing platform, greater working height, and seating for up to three people.

“Our Maintenance Platform Lifts ensure that maintenance teams can position themselves safely by the aircraft and are suitable for use across a wide range of aircraft, including wide body jets.”

Parts for the Maintenance Platform Lifts are manufactured at the Mallaghan Engineering site in Dungannon, Northern Ireland before being assembled at the company’s Atlanta location.

This latest announcement follows the October launch of the Mallaghan 50W– the largest capacity airport bus in the world.

Joe Griffith continued: “We look forward to continuing to invest in and develop our product offering as well as our people. Since the opening of our 50,000 sq. ft Atlanta site in 2018 we have demonstrated a clear commitment to the local area, and we hope to carry on driving local economic growth well into the future.

“We are proud that the Maintenance Platform Lifts ordered by Delta Air Lines will be used at airports across the US, and we hope to continue to maintain and develop close working relationships with airlines and airports globally in order to provide innovative equipment to suit the needs of a changing industry.”

Joe Santos, Director TechOps Maintenance at Delta Air Lines added:

“Mallaghan Engineering has demonstrated a clear understanding of our business needs and have provided us with industry leading equipment with a range of bespoke features including better manoeuvrability, decreased size and side mounted engine hydraulics/mechanics.

“Delta Air Lines employs over 80,000 people globally with 30,000 in Atlanta alone. We are very pleased that our recent contract with Mallaghan as it has allowed Delta to further support our TechOps Maintenance division and therefore our customers.

“We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with Mallaghan Engineering on future projects.”

For more information about Mallaghan Engineering, the range of equipment available and recruitment opportunities please visit www.mallaghangse.com