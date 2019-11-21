Marketing for business park tenants

Ormeau Business Park has announced a series of training events aimed at helping south Belfast-based businesses grow.

The business park, which celebrates its 20th anniversary next year, has partnered with Beattie Ireland to offer PR and marketing advice to its tenants and other local concerns.

Patricia McNeill, operations manager at Ormeau Business Park, said: “We are thrilled about our new partnership with Beattie Ireland, especially as we approach our landmark 20th anniversary.

“We have some fabulous tenant companies who have ambitious growth plans and we believe this new initiative represents a great opportunity for growing SMEs in South Belfast to gain important industry tips from a team of highly respected integrated communications experts.”

The series, led by Beattie Ireland MD, David McCavery, will commence on January 16, and will incorporate practical advice on the secrets to a successful press release, boosting a company’s social media presence, building a corporate brand and the fundamentals of marketing. Interested parties are being advised to sign up for all four sessions in advance as there will be limited availability.

David McCavery, managing director of Beattie Ireland, said: “We currently work with many ambitious SMEs and we believe these events will prove to be hugely beneficial in assisting companies to grow.”