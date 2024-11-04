In just over a year since its opening, The Ebrington Hotel in Londonderry has quickly become a cornerstone of luxury accommodation and was recently crowned AA Hotel of the Year for Northern Ireland 2024/25 thanks to an initial investment of over £16 million and 105 staff

In just over a year since its opening, The Ebrington Hotel has quickly become a cornerstone of luxury accommodation in Northern Ireland.

The hotel which was recently crowned AA Hotel of the Year for Northern Ireland 2024/25 saw an initial investment of over £16 million and now employs 105 staff. It’s rapid ascent to being recognised as a landmark hotel in the city’s landscape has garnered attention not only for its impeccable service and stunning location but also for its significant contribution to the city’s tourism and hospitality landscape.

At the heart of this success is Gary McDonald, the hotel’s manager, whose leadership and vision have played a pivotal role in shaping the hotel’s reputation for excellence.

In this exclusive interview, Gary shares insights into the hotel’s journey, the team’s unwavering commitment to maintaining high standards, and what it means to be recognised as one of the top hospitality establishments in Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the hotel’s remarkable growth since in July 2023, Gary shares some insights into what an incredible journey it has been so far: “The first 15 months have been exhilarating for us at The Ebrington Hotel. We opened our doors with a vision to provide exceptional hospitality in Derry/Londonderry, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

"It has been incredible to welcome guests from all over the world, each bringing their unique perspective and adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the hotel and the city itself. From the very beginning, we set out to create a warm, welcoming environment that feels like a home away from home for our guests.

"We’ve also had the pleasure of hosting numerous conferences, weddings, and events, which has really cemented our reputation in the city .It was a building with an incredible historical significance and we wanted to bring it back to life with a new purpose with a generous nod to its past. Our focus throughout has been to make each guest experience memorable, and the feedback we’ve received has validated that commitment.”

The hospitality industry is renowned for its operational challenges, Gary goes on to explain the biggest challenge was always going to be staffing: “In the beginning, recruitment certainly posed some challenges, especially given the broader difficulties in the hospitality sector. However, we have been fortunate to build a team of dedicated professionals who are passionate about delivering exceptional service. The welcoming environment that we extend to our customers is one we also extend to our staff and I believe that this supportive atmosphere plays an important role in staff retention.

“Initially, we brought on around 100 staff members, and over the past six months, the team has stabilised remarkably well. Their shared commitment to excellence and the “Can do” attitude towards our guests have been critical to our success. We made sure to invest in thorough training programs to ensure everyone was aligned with our high standards, and the results have been clear in the positive feedback we’ve received from guests.”

A four-star hotel with a five-star offering, The Ebrington Hotel has settled into the landscape seamlessly and attracts visitors from across the world as well as being a place to enjoy for local people too whether it is Afternoon Tea, A Meal in the Oakroom restaurant or a day in the spa.

The Ebrington Hotel - AA Hotel of the Year, Louise McGolgan, financial controller, Fionualla McEldowney, sales and marketing director, Gary McDonald, hotel manager and Cecil Doherty, managing director cop

Gary continued: "I believe our success comes from offering a variety of amenities that cater to the diverse needs of our guests. Whether it’s the comfort and elegance of our rooms, the tranquillity of our spa and thermal area, or our dining spaces that proudly showcase the best of local produce, there’s something here for everyone.

"The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with guests consistently praising not just the quality of our facilities but also the warmth and attentiveness of our service. Our two AA Rosette Oakroom Restaurant and our Corner House Pub have become favourites, not just for those staying with us, but for locals as well. Additionally, the way we’ve managed to keep weddings and conferences separate from our leisure guests has been key. We’ve been lucky to host conferences with delegates from across the globe, which has helped solidify our position as a premier destination.”

Gary also believes that the timing was key to the success of the project and that Londonderry’s growth as a tourist destination has played a significant role: “Londonderry/Derry’s emergence as a vibrant tourist destination has been a major factor in the success of The Ebrington Hotel. The city’s rich history, cultural heritage, and thriving arts scene draw visitors all year round, and we saw an opportunity to provide a high-quality accommodation option that would elevate their overall experience. Our location, overlooking the iconic Peace Bridge, perfectly complements Derry’s charm and makes the hotel an ideal base for tourists eager to explore everything the city has to offer, all within a setting steeped in historical significance."

Gary McDonald, hotel manager, The Ebrington pictured in the restaurant

With over 1600 hotels in Northern Ireland, being awarded the AA Hotel of the Year is quite a feat: "Winning the AA Hotel of the Year award is a huge honour and an incredible achievement for us, especially after such a short time since opening. It’s a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team, and it reinforces our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in hospitality.

"This recognition will undoubtedly strengthen our reputation, not just locally, but internationally, attracting more visitors and positioning The Ebrington Hotel as a premier destination in Northern Ireland. As we move forward, this award provides us with the momentum and confidence to continue growing, innovating, and offering our guests an unforgettable experience."

As The Ebrington Hotel continues to grow in stature and reputation, it’s clear that under the guidance of Gary McDonald and his dedicated team, the hotel is not only setting new standards for luxury accommodation in Londonderry but also becoming a key player in Northern Ireland’s hospitality sector.