Martina Collins Dental and Skin Clinic marks 10th anniversary
Founded in 2015 by leading dentist and aesthetic practitioner Dr Martina Collins, and backed with a personal six figure initial investment, the venture was borne out of a long-term vision to create the largest and first medically led, fully integrated dental and skin clinic in Northern Ireland.
“It was always a goal of mine to create something different in the field of dentistry,” said Martina.
“Ten years ago, aesthetics treatments were still relatively new but had huge growth potential. However, there was little to no industry regulation, and I was determined that our facility would practice the same high standards for skin treatments as we do for dentistry – led by patient-centred clinicians offering the most innovative techniques and services.”
An unwavering ambition and a far-sighted business focus saw Martina strategically secure a 20-year lease on a prime Lisburn Road location in a deliberate move to future-proof and scale the business.
“My sister and business partner, Gemma joined me at that stage to look after the operational side of things while I continued to both work with clients and develop the practice,” explains Martina.
“Together we built a model that worked really well and allowed us to set up a second clinic in Hillsborough in 2020. The pandemic was obviously a very difficult time for us, but we quickly experienced a real bounce back across both clinics. With thanks to our loyal clients and amazing team of professionals, this trajectory has continued.”
With a burgeoning client base, Martina and Gemma are considering plans for further expansion to meet demand.
“We’re certainly not averse to looking at opportunities for organic growth,” says Martina.
“The trajectory for both dentistry and medical aesthetics shows no sign of plateauing and the business model we have developed is conducive to rolling out across more locations. Our decisions for the future will always be based upon an ethos of delivering excellent customer care and innovation while consistently offering the highest standards of medical practice in both our specialisms.”
The business continues to lead in the integration of medical technologies, including the use of AI to streamline clinical records and the adoption of advanced skin therapies and less-invasive treatments.
Despite her executive responsibilities, Dr Collins still works clinically three-and-a-half days a week, split between dentistry, and the rest to her passion which is aesthetics.
“It’s a privilege to do what I love every day. I’m proud of what we’ve built, but I’m even more excited about what’s next,” she added.