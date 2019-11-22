‘Mature and visionary political leadership’ needed for progress

The President of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called for mature and visionary political leadership.

Speaking at NI Chamber’s annual President’s Banquet in ICC Belfast, which was attended by over 900 people, John Healy, who is also managing director of Allstate NI, said that this is essential for securing the prosperity of communities and the fortunes of business.

In his address, Mr. Healy stated: “For the past two and a half years since the Brexit vote, we’ve seen every possible permutation. We’ve been on the brink, we’ve been on a knife edge. There’ve been lights going on and off at the end of tunnels – and still Northern Ireland waits anxiously for the outcome.

“But we’re already feeling the effects. The results of our latest Quarterly Economic Survey with BDO show a continuing dip in business confidence, and a belief that we are entering a recession. This should be a concern for all of us - business leaders, employers, politicians and anyone with a vested interest in the Northern Ireland economy.”

Without such political leadership, Mr Healy said that long-standing issues around innovation, education and skills remain unresolved.

“As our politicians head towards the December election, they must come with proposals that will safeguard people’s livelihoods, the prosperity of our communities and the fortunes of our businesses.

He added: “When will we see the re-establishment of a Northern Ireland Executive that will help us address these and many other problems– an Executive that’s open, that listens, is committed and competent? We’ve been a rudderless ship for too long.

“This is a critical juncture for Northern Ireland – a time when we need mature leadership - leaders with vision – leaders who won’t drag us back into the past but will help us navigate the path to the future.”

“Almost 900 international companies have invested here, providing exciting job opportunities. And I, for one, can say with my hand on my heart that among the people of Northern Ireland are some of the most dedicated, passionate and accomplished colleagues that I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with.

“We’re also bringing talented staff from beyond these shores. They’re coming here and putting down roots – investing their lives and careers in our country’s future.”

“This evening we’re celebrating local companies creating environments where employees feel understood, appreciated and rewarded. These ‘Champions of Culture Change’ are leading the way in their people strategies – trialling innovative, inclusive new ways of working, with people at the very centre, which results in more resilient businesses.”

Mr. Healy also pointed out that other issues need to be addressed such as skills deficit that’s affecting all sectors, managing talent and creating leadership that can adapt to change and encouraging innovation underinvestment in the public and private sector, the hospital waiting lists and the challenges of poor educational outcomes.

Joining Mr Healy on stage was acclaimed documentary film-maker, Louis Theroux. Continuing the people and culture theme, Louis provided an extraordinary insight into his experience of knowing and understanding an incredible range of human behaviours.

