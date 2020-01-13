MAW Engineering to invest in Toome

MAW Engineering has invested £2.8 million in a new commercial vehicle venture, including a purpose-built new manufacturing facility and 46 new jobs in Toome, Antrim.

The start-up engineering firm specialises in the manufacture and assembly of walking floor trailers and vehicle bodies. The company’s products are regularly used in the transport of biomass, general haulage, construction equipment and delivery vans.

Welcoming the investment, Bill Montgomery, Director of Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering, Invest NI, said: “This new venture by Mark Cuskeran, a veteran of the commercial vehicle sector, will bring a range of products to the market that can be custom designed to a customer’s specific needs.

“The investment in a new, purpose-built factory and 46 new jobs demonstrates the company’s confidence in its business model, and the market.

“The company plans to explore business opportunities in external markets including GB, RoI and Europe.

“Through this strategic focus and ambitions for success in external markets, MAW Engineering will contribute to the economic growth of NI, including over £1.28 million in additional salaries each year.”

Invest Northern Ireland has offered £322,000 to MAW Engineering to create the new roles. Job opportunities include Finance Manager, store, administration and HR roles. Recruitment is currently progressing, with 26 jobs already in place.

The new state-of-the-art purpose-built 57,000 sq. ft. facility in Toome will manufacture and assemble the products.

Mark Cuskeran, Managing Director, MAW Engineering, said: “We have over 20 years in the commercial vehicle sector and see significant opportunities in national and international markets.

The support that Invest NI has provided has helped get the business up and running quickly, and will support the business to grow and achieve business success in the commercial vehicle sector.

“Our team already has significant experience in manufacturing, transport and logistics. We are looking forward to bolstering this further through the new jobs we are able to create, bringing new talent to the company.”