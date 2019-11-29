McDonald’s underlines commitment to Coleraine

The Coleraine branch of McDonald’s, which employs 160 staff members, is celebrating 25 years in business .

As part of the milestone anniversary, John Park, McDonald’s chief financial officer, visited the restaurant to congratulate franchisee, Bruce Baillie and his team on their success.

Mr. Park commented: “I was delighted to take the opportunity to visit the restaurant in Coleraine and meet with Bruce and his team. McDonald’s is proud to be an innovative and fast-moving brand, and it is through the dedication and community spirit of our franchisees, that allows us to remain a market leader in our sector. I would like to congratulate Bruce on this special milestone and wish him every success in the years ahead.”

Bruce said: “Over the past 25 years, the McDonald’s brand has undergone a huge amount of change – whilst innovation has helped deliver a positive restaurant experience for our customers, we are proud of our local supply chain and the quality of our food. We have adapted both our restaurants and our menu to meet changing customer tastes and preferences.

“As a local businessman, I am keen to ensure steady investment in the area and I am incredibly proud of the team who have helped me grow and develop the restaurant and our success after 25 years is testament to the talent, commitment and professionalism of the team.”

The restaurant is recognised by McDonald’s for its low staff turnover, with over 15 staff working for more than ten years and business manager Jennie Holmes, having amassed over 21 years in the business.

It is also recognised for involvement in the community and has been involved with a number of local football clubs through its grassroots partnership with the IFA.

The company says: “McDonald’s continues to support the local community through employment and investment and is looking forward to remaining a key business provider in Coleraine.”