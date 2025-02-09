Love Your Local: Quirky Weddings co-founders Cate Conway and Saima Akram reveal more about launching WedPlnr, a new wedding planning app, and saying ‘I do’ to local funding support

In 2011, we launched Quirky Weddings, a boutique wedding fair, and it didn’t take long for us to realise that the wedding industry, like many others, was shifting towards a more digital landscape. This insight inspired us to create WedPlnr.

The idea for a wedding planning app first emerged during the Covid pandemic. We noticed the growing popularity of apps like Tinder and Just Eat, and we thought, why not apply a similar approach to wedding planning? We envisioned a platform that would allow couples to search for and connect with local wedding vendors with just a simple swipe – using dating app technology to streamline the process.

Believing there was a real demand for WedPlnr, we set out to turn our idea into a reality, but we knew we needed support. We began seeking local funding opportunities to bring the concept to life.

Quirky Weddings co-founders Cate Conway and Saima Akram reveal more about launching their new wedding planning app WedPlnr

In September 2023, I (Saima) joined Ulster Bank’s in-house Entrepreneur Accelerator Programme after meeting the program lead at an Invest NI event. This programme provided us with invaluable resources, including office space in a central location, one-on-one coaching, mentorship, and networking opportunities. Most importantly, it helped us navigate the business landscape and connect with potential funding sources, grants and agencies that helped make WedPlnr a reality.

One of the biggest challenges in starting a new business is figuring out where to find funding. The Accelerator Programme was crucial in pointing us in the right direction, connecting us with the resources that ultimately allowed us to turn our vision into the app that’s available for download today.

Our journey was also supported by grants from Techstart Ventures and Invest NI. In July 2022, we received £10,000 from Techstart to explore the viability of our concept. Then, in January 2023, Techstart awarded us another £35,000, followed by £30,000 in September 2023 through Invest NI’s Ambition to Grow Programme. These funds were vital in helping us develop and refine the app.

WedPlnr is designed to make wedding planning more flexible and convenient. Couples can swipe through a variety of wedding vendors, create shortlists of their favorites, and directly message vendors to schedule appointments or discuss their needs. The app empowers couples to plan their wedding at their own pace, without the constraints of time, location, or traditional event limitations. It also helps vendors reach a wider audience and manage customer interactions more efficiently – especially as they face rising costs and shrinking promotional opportunities.

Quirky Weddings co-founders Cate Conway and Saima Akram launch their new wedding planning app WedPlnr thanks to funding from Techstart Ventures and Invest NI’s Ambition to Grow Programme. Pictured with John Ferris, regional ecosystem manager at Ulster Bank and Ronan Trainor, head of regional competitions at Invest NI

We’ve been fortunate to receive incredible support from wedding industry vendors such as the Galgorm Group, National Museums Northern Ireland, Blue Moon Event Design, and Petticoat Lane, who have all joined the platform. We’re excited to see how WedPlnr is creating new opportunities for both couples and vendors, allowing them to connect and manage wedding planning at their own convenience.

The journey to launching the app has been a long one, but we couldn’t have reached this point without the help of our supporters and funders. We’ve received tremendous backing from suppliers in the wedding industry, and we’re thrilled to see so many great organisations onboard with WedPlnr.

For vendors, especially those dealing with rising costs and fewer promotional opportunities, WedPlnr offers a chance to reach a much broader audience and manage customer interactions more efficiently – without being restricted by time, date, or place.

Couples, too, love the flexibility that WedPlnr offers. The app categorises vendors so that couples can swipe through options until they find the perfect match. If they find a vendor they like, they can create a shortlist and revisit their preferences anytime. Plus, WedPlnr enables couples to directly message vendors, making it easier to coordinate appointments and show rounds that work for everyone.

WedPlnr is a platform that allows couples to search for and connect with local wedding vendors with just a simple swipe – using dating app technology to streamline the process