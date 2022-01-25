Menary’s town centre expansion is welcome boost - Bradley
East Londonderry MLA Maurice Bradley has praised a Northern Ireland retailer who are set to expand into new premises in Coleraine town centre.
The fashion and homeware retailer Menary’s, who currently have a store at Church Street, will be relocating to the former Dunnes site at Queen Street, in the next few months.
As part of the relocation plans, the former Dunnes property will undergo an extensive transformation as part of a significant investment by Ballymena based property development and investment company, Magell Limited.
Mr Bradley said: “This expansion is great news for Coleraine.
“I must give credit to the management team at Menary’s and Magell Limited, who have decided to invest further in Coleraine town centre.
“Our town centre is in need of a boost and I have no doubt that this will help bring more shoppers into the town. As I understand the new store will also see a number of new jobs being created, which is also great news.”