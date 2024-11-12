Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over the last 18 years, the Belfast hotel has accumulated over 150 accolades, including its coveted AA Five Red Star Rating, Five Star Hotel Bar of the Year at the Bar of The Year Awards, World’s Best Cocktail Bar at the Tales of the Cocktail Spirit Awards, and most recently, a two pin ‘Outstanding’ award in The Pinnacle Guide, described as the ‘Michelin guide for bars’

The Merchant Hotel’s iconic Cocktail Bar beat off stiff competition from some of Ireland’s most popular bars to clinch the coveted title of Best Cocktail Experience in Ireland.

In a hotly contested category with top bars from Dublin, Cork, Galway, Kildare, Wexford and Killarney, as well as sister bar, Rattlebag in Belfast, The Merchant’s Cocktail Bar took the title, acknowledged by the judges for its innovation, excellence of service and commitment to sustainability.

The glittering 2024 Food & Wine Restaurant of the Year Awards night honoured a veritable who’s who in the Irish restaurant scene. Taking place at The Shelbourne in Dublin on Sunday, November 10, in association with Rémy Martin, the awards celebrated the talent, resilience and determination of the Irish food and drinks sector.

Over 300 guests attended the ceremony, which was hosted by Gillian Nelis, managing editor of the Business Post and editor of Food & Wine Ireland.

Other notable winners included two Michelin-starred Dublin restaurant, Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen picking up Restaurant of the Year and its chef-patron clinching Chef of the Year.

Daróg in Galway took home the wine experience of the year award, while Big Fan in Dublin was named casual dining restaurant of the year.

In other local nods, Ox won Best Restaurant Ulster, with its head chef, Stevie Toman winning Best Chef Ulster, while this year’s hall of fame award went to Niall and Joanne McKenna, the couple behind Belfast restaurants including Waterman and James Street South.

Commenting on the win, Merchant Cocktail Bar manager, Aaron Dugan, said: "To be recognised alongside the calibre of finalists in this category alone was hugely gratifying; to be named the winner, was just incredible.

The glittering 2024 Food & Wine Restaurant of the Year Awards night honoured a veritable who’s who in the Irish restaurant scene. Pictured are Aaron Dugan and Emily Doherty, Merchant Cocktail Bar, Belfast

“Providing a first-class experience for our guests is our focus, day in, day out and this award is a testament to the hard work and commitment shown by our team each and every day.”

