Microsoft ‘Dreamspace’ to open £1m digital skills facility at W5

Microsoft has announced a new partnership with W5, Belfast’s award-winning science and discovery centre, which will see Microsoft invest £1m in a new Digital Learning Centre to open at W5 next year.

The facility will enable Microsoft to offer its ‘DreamSpace’ digital skills experience to primary and secondary level pupils.

Visiting students undertake experiences in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Reality demonstrating how through these technologies can bring robotics to life.

Cathriona Hallahan, Managing Director of Microsoft Ireland, said: “At Microsoft, we’re determined to equip the next generation with the skills and passion for technology they will need to succeed.

“With digital transformation bringing changes to our personal and professional worlds, it is important that our young people understand the role that technology can play in shaping their lives.”

The partnership will also see Microsoft work with W5 to promote STEM education through the ‘Hour of Code ‘campaign in December and ‘Girls in ICT’ celebrated in April of next year. Visits to the Microsoft Dreamspace are set to be available free for all students from autumn 2020.

Microsoft experts will now be developing the ‘DreamSpace’ experience with the W5 team providing each experience tailored to the age, skills level and area of interest of each visiting group.