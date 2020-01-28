Microsoft to establish cyber security centre in Belfast

Up to 85 new jobs will be created in Belfast following a decision by Microsoft to establish a cyber security centre in the city.

The global technology company is collaborating with Stormont’s economy department and Belfast Met to ensure that those seeking the new roles will have the necessary skills to apply.

Belfast Met will develop Assured Skills Academies – open to anyone with a 2:2 degree or above in any discipline, or a Level 5 qualification in an IT related subject.

Anyone completing the academy course will be guaranteed a job interview with Microsoft for one of the new positions.

The Department for the Economy is funding the academy training places with an investment of more than £800,000, while Invest NI has offered £150,000 of support towards the creation of 25 of the 85 planned roles.

Economy Minister Diane Dodd said: “This expansion by Microsoft in Northern Ireland is exciting and welcome news.

“Not only is it a direct result of the skills and talent available here, but it is also an indicator of the strength and vibrancy of the local IT sector, particularly in the field of cyber security.”

Darren Dillon of Microsoft said: “We’re delighted to be able to establish this new Cyber Security Centre here in Northern Ireland which will provide support to Microsoft’s largest enterprise customers across Europe, Middle East and Africa.”

Mr Dillon added: “An added advantage to this project is the focus on upskilling people to give them the opportunity to work in this dynamic area of the technology industry and over time we hope to be able to grow the team that works with us here in Northern Ireland.”