Mills Selig celebrate 60 years in business

Mills Selig, a leading corporate and commercial law firm in Northern Ireland, is celebrating a landmark 60 years in business.

A host of Northern Ireland’s top business leaders, and clients of the firm, joined Mills Selig at Café Parisien, Belfast to commemorate the years passed, and to celebrate the future of the local law firm.

First formed in 1959 under the partnership of Stratton Mills and Ivan Selig, the firm has grown steadily year on year attracting both an exceptional list of clients and an elite team of lawyers.

Best known for their wide range of legal services, from corporate and property, to commercial and construction, Mills Selig sits firmly as the go to law firm for high value and complex deals and transactions.

Today the firm employs more than 50 people, having recently recruited 12 new individuals in the past year to work across their impressive portfolio of clients and multimillion-pound transactions.

Announcing plans for further expansion at the celebratory event, Mills Selig Managing Director, John Kearns said: “Our team has grown exponentially over the last number of years but we’re not stopping there.

“We have ambitious plans and are committed to growing our team by a further 50% in the coming years.”

The creation of jobs sits hand in hand with the continued growth of the firm.

Sharing an insight as to what makes Mills Selig unique, John Kearns continued: “Our team of lawyers are the best in the business. Our strategy is simple, we provide a personable, proactive and exceptional service to our clients to ensure we achieve the best outcome.

“We pride ourselves on being business focused advisors. We’re local, we know and understand the business landscape inside and out.”

Having been awarded numerous awards and prestigious accolades for their work, many of the lawyers are also highly positioned in Chambers and Partners within their respective fields.

It is no surprise that the firm is celebrating a successful 60 years in business given their dedication to their work and clients.

With the focus very much on the future of the firm and the creation of jobs, Mills Selig’s ambition remains aligned with the formation of the business 60 years ago.

They want to be known as one of Northern Ireland’s leading law firms whilst remaining local and independent, providing exceptional and uncompromising legal advice to their clients.

For further information on Mills Selig and their areas of expertise, visit www.MillsSelig.com