New strategy is unveiled to expand skills, boost participation, and power economic growth through inclusive and innovative apprenticeship pathways

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has launched an ambitious Apprenticeship Action Plan, setting out a focused vision to enhance skills development and employment opportunities across Northern Ireland.

The plan, developed by the Department for the Economy, outlines a series of practical measures to improve, grow, and make the apprenticeship system more inclusive, ensuring it meets the needs of both employers and individuals of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister Archibald said: “Apprenticeships enable people to gain real skills, earn while they learn, and step into great careers. They also empower our businesses by building a talented skills pipeline to drive economic growth.

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald is pictured launching the Apprenticeship Action Plan at Workforce Training Services, Belfast. Also pictured are Wallace McFall, franchise aftersales manager, Charles Hurst, childcare apprentice Caitlin Keenan, hairdressing apprentice Cora Petticrew, and light vehicle repair apprentice John Martin

“Apprenticeship numbers continue to rise at all levels – and this Action Plan is about going even further.

“Through the actions in this plan we are deepening our partnerships with businesses, colleges and training providers, and communities to support growth, drive innovation, and boost our economy.”

The Action Plan builds on the Department for the Economy’s investment of over £48 million annually in apprenticeship training. It introduces measures to engage more businesses, particularly SMEs and the public sector, while exploring innovative approaches to drive higher participation from under-represented groups, including women, people with disabilities, and those from disadvantaged areas.