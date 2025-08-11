Minister launches bold Action Plan to transform apprenticeships across Northern Ireland as 'numbers continue to rise at all levels'
Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has launched an ambitious Apprenticeship Action Plan, setting out a focused vision to enhance skills development and employment opportunities across Northern Ireland.
The plan, developed by the Department for the Economy, outlines a series of practical measures to improve, grow, and make the apprenticeship system more inclusive, ensuring it meets the needs of both employers and individuals of all ages.
Minister Archibald said: “Apprenticeships enable people to gain real skills, earn while they learn, and step into great careers. They also empower our businesses by building a talented skills pipeline to drive economic growth.
“Apprenticeship numbers continue to rise at all levels – and this Action Plan is about going even further.
“Through the actions in this plan we are deepening our partnerships with businesses, colleges and training providers, and communities to support growth, drive innovation, and boost our economy.”
The Action Plan builds on the Department for the Economy’s investment of over £48 million annually in apprenticeship training. It introduces measures to engage more businesses, particularly SMEs and the public sector, while exploring innovative approaches to drive higher participation from under-represented groups, including women, people with disabilities, and those from disadvantaged areas.
The Plan also includes North-South collaboration to support the all-island economy by March 2027, alongside research to evaluate apprenticeship effectiveness and quantify their economic impact.