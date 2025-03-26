Moira Road Eurospar to deliver up a new Post Office for local customers

With a new Eurospar set to open on the Moira Road in Lisburn this June, customers will be pleased to know that the store will also include a Post Office.

The Post Office will be open daily from 8am until 8pm and is sure to be a valuable resource for local customers.

This new Moira Road branch will offer customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items and everyday banking.

The service will be a local style branches with a low-screened, open-plan Post Office service point carefully integrated into the retail counter.

How the new Eurospar Moira Road will look when it opens in June. Pic credit: Henderson Group

Adam Shillcock, Post Office Partner Account Manager, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

"We know how important our services are to customers, and we are confident that this brand new Post Office will ensure that people in this area of Lisburn have easy access to our services.”

Looking forward to the opening of the new store, Mark McCammond, Retail Director at Henderson Group said: “This brand-new community supermarket will deliver new jobs for the local area, alongside a new butchery and fresh and locally sourced products for tonight’s tea, plus fuel, coffee and a deli with hot food to go available throughout the day.