More ‘traditional’ Strabane businesses urged to ‘get online’

Strabane businesses are being encouraged to participate in the second phase of a programme to increase their online presence.

The next phase of the ‘ Get Your Business Online’ programme, is funded by the Department for Communities.

A series of bespoke information sessions and workshops will take place early next year at Strabane Library and will include information sessions on video promotion, social media and Google analytics.

Sinead Lynch, business support officer, Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: “This is a brilliant chance for more traditional businesses to learn more about the operation and value of promoting themselves online.

“The internet is such a powerful tool so making the most of the resources on offer is vital in ensuring that you are getting the maximum out of your business.

“The council is committed to giving local businesses the best chance at continuing success, and, with the assistance of the Department for Communities, the ‘Get Your Business Online’ programme is indicative of that, and I would encourage any businesses who feel they would benefit from the workshops and mentoring to get involved.”

Brian O’Neill, Enterprise North West, said: “Increasingly the online marketing space is becoming more competitive, local businesses need to take advantage of every opportunity to maximise their online marketing presence.”