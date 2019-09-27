Morelli’s lands UK supermarket deal

Award-winning ice cream manufacturer Morelli’s has secured a new deal to supply its award-winning brand to supermarket chain Morrisons.

Morrisons will be stocking 90 of its stores across the north of England and Midlands with three of Morellis most popular flavours; double cream vanilla, honeycomb and raspberry ripple.

Entry into the UK market follows Morelli’s expansion into the Republic of Ireland in 2017.

The brand’s double cream vanilla flavour was named the best in the UK and Ireland at the 2019 Ice Cream Awards in February.

Arnaldo Morelli, who heads up the family business, said: “With such a big retail presence in the UK, launching our products to the mainland market with Morrisons is a big achievement for us. It offers the perfect platform to introduce a new customer base to some of our most popular flavours.”

Emily Bell, ice cream buyer at Morrisons, added: “We are looking forward to extending our product range and offering Morelli’s award-winning ice cream to our customers. Morrisons is dedicated to offering a variety of high-quality produce and we think the addition of this well-loved Northern Irish brand is a great fit”.