Mother of two graduates and starts her own business

A part time course at Northern Regional College has helped set a County Tyrone mother of two off on a new career trajectory.

She explains that doing a Level 4 counselling course on a part-time basis at the College’s Magherafelt campus, whetted her appetite for learning more about the subject:

“I did the course to help me to develop skills that I could use to control my anxiety following the birth of my second child. The course enabled me to focus on my own self-care. It was a complete change of direction for me and, although I was a bit apprehensive initially, I really enjoyed the course.”

Having successfully completed the Level 4 Certificate, Loretta decided to do the Foundation Degree in Counselling.

“The flexibility of the Foundation Degree really appealed to me and the timing worked out perfectly for me,” she added.

Loretta, who already has a degree in Consumer Studies, said the Level 4 certificate was an ideal preparation for the Foundation Degree.

Having spent almost 20 years in senior management, the last seven with the Consumer Council, she was able to take advantage of a voluntary exit scheme to focus on her studies alongside caring for her young family.

Loretta, an accredited member of the National Counselling Society, has now launched her own counselling service ‘Daly Kindness’ - the business name is a combination of her own surname and that of a friend who helped her realise the importance of having someone independent to talk to.

Northern Regional College offers a range of Foundation Degree programmes across different subject areas include Applied and Medical Science, Business with Digital Technology, Engineering and Built Environment Health and Social Care, Counselling, Early Childhood Studies, Computing, Sports Science, Coaching and Fitness. For further information go to www.nrc.ac.uk