The existing outbuilding will be turned into on-site accommodation, alongside stables. Credit: ABC planning portal

Planning permission has been granted for the part-conversion of existing outbuildings at Moy Equestrian Centre to three self-catering accommodation units, to include on-site car parking and bicycle car-parking provision at 12 Derrycaw Road, Dungannon.

The site in question is located approximately six miles to the north of Armagh.

The planning application was lodged by MOR Architects, Dunnamore Road, Cookstown, on behalf of M. Patterson, who lives on the site in question.

As the current outbuildings are being used as an equestrian facility, ABC planning officers are of the view that redeveloping them will serve a very real need for riders and visitors alike.

They state in their report: “The applicant advises that the proposed self-catering accommodation will be located on the site of an existing equestrian facility, which provides a unique all-weather, cross-country, and show-jumping arena catering to novice and experienced riders.

“They state that equestrians travel from across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to utilise these facilities.

“In recent years, demand for booking the facility has grown considerably, and many users have expressed a desire to stay on site, taking advantage of the stable facilities.

“The facilities provided by Moy Equestrian Centre are also promoted online on its own website, with same-day visitors using the centre.

“Other potential tourist amenity sites are cited by the applicant, with the self-catering accommodation located within Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough and approximately one mile to the border of Mid Ulster Borough.

“Both districts have a wide variety of visitor attractions. Peatlands Park, The National Trust Argory and The Moy, all of which enjoy a buoyant tourist trade and are within a five-mile radius of the proposed self-catering accommodation.

“The council’s tourism section advise that while Moy Equestrian Centre is not listed on Visit Armagh or Discover Northern Ireland, it is the case that they have visitors coming for equestrian-related stays and are located directly opposite The Argory.

“Considering the above, officers are of the opinion that Moy Equestrian Centre is a significant visitor attraction and a tourist amenity providing equestrian-related activities for same-day visitors.

“The proposed self-catering accommodation, located approximately 160 metres from the centre, will link with this existing tourism enterprise, promoting sustainable economic benefits.