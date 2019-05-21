MPs told ‘Take a stand and get a Brexit deal through’

Politicians must make clear what they stand for and work together to achieve a satisfactory Brexit agreement Aodhán Connolly, director of the British Retail Consortium has claimed.

Responding to the Prime Minister’ Theresa May’s speech on the future of Brexit, ahead of the next anf final vote, he said her new deal offered assurances on Northern Ireland’s position which should give confidence to MPs to vote for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

“However, any of the new alternative arrangements that will be sought by 2020 must add to the Backstop rather than diluting the protections and frictionless trade promised within the Withdrawal Agreement,” he said.

“Our economy needs access to both the UK and EU markets to be successful”

“A no deal Brexit in October would present the worst of all worlds for our high streets and those who shop there.

Such an outcome, he added, would bring about the fundamental disintegration of supply chains, delays, checks and administrative burdens.

“This means costs that make our industries less competitive and will squeeze hard pressed NI families that already have half of the discretionary income of GB households.

“Politicians need to step up to the plate.

“It is not enough to say they are against no deal, they must use their votes in Parliament to approve a deal that prevents this looming catastrophe.

“Once a deal is passed the Government must work toward a trade deal that provides for frictionless, tariff free trade with the EU.

“It is time to think of people not politics. ”

CBI president John Allan made a fresh plea to politicians to resolve the Brexit “gridlock” to avoid further damage to the UK economy as a whole.

He said the continued uncertainty was causing an “ever-growing cost”, with £800 billion of financial capital already moved out of the UK.

The economy had suffered four successive quarters of falling investment, firms were stockpiling at record levels and production lines were closing, he said.

Addressing the CBI’s annual dinner in London, he said: “I have a plea, from the heart of business, to the heart of politics. Resolve this gridlock. Do whatever it takes and do it fast.

“The Prime Minister’s decision to bring back the Withdrawal Bill in early June is one more opportunity for Parliament to resolve this mess.

“Parliament must seize that opportunity - if not, the uncertainty will become far more acute. It’s not for business leaders to tell politicians when to trigger democratic events, but be in no doubt, political failure today means economic failure tomorrow.