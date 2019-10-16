Multi-million investment in Newtownards care facilities

Nursing and residential care providers MD Healthcare has acquired Ashdon Care Ltd in a multi-million deal supported by the Ulster Bank.

Ashdon Care Ltd operates the 45-bed Beverly Lodge private nursing home and the nine-bed Hollybank Manor residential care home in Newtownards.

It is expected a further 10 full-time equivalent nursing roles will be created as part of the investment, bringing MD Healthcare’s workforce to 350.

MD Healthcare says that it will be investing in improving facilities for both staff and residents to include a residents’ therapy suite and revitalised outdoor living spaces during the next 18 months.

Lesley Megarity, chief executive at Domestic Care Group, said Ashdon Care is a “strategic acquisition that will enable MD Healthcare to enhance the delivery of dementia care services”.

“As MD Healthcare continues to expand its portfolio of quality nursing and residential care homes, we focus on the development of facilities that respond to the needs of residents and the local communities we deliver our services in.

“Ashdon Care has an outstanding reputation within the local community in the field of dementia care. As part of the MD Healthcare group of nursing and residential care homes, it will enhance our provision of dementia care services and provide a facility within the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust to continue to grow our brand of quality care.”

Gemma Jordan, senior relationship manager, commercial banking NI at Ulster Bank, said, “Ulster Bank has worked closely with MD Healthcare for many years, supporting their aims to grow the brand and enhance the delivery of quality nursing and residential care that greatly improves the health and social well-being of its service users.

“We are pleased to facilitate the purchase of Ashdon Care, the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions that is enabling the care provider to maintain forward momentum and grow its presence, workforce and care provisions in all of Northern Ireland’s Health and Social Care Trust areas.”

Part of the Domestic Care Group, which includes one of Northern Ireland’s leading domiciliary care companies, Optimum Care, MD Healthcare also owns and operates Aughnacloy House, in Lurgan, which provides care for 71 residents, including those living with dementia.

It acquired the Carrickfergus-based Burleigh Hill House in 2016 which provides nursing and residential care for 56 service users. In 2017, it acquired Rathmena House in Ballyclare.