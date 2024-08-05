Applications are open now and close at midnight on Monday, September 2 2024.

Fully funded by the Department for the Economy, the Academy will be a blend of onsite and online learning delivered in partnership with Belfast Met

Economy Minister Conor Murphy hs announced 20 high quality training places on a Digital Engineering Academy with EY Northern Ireland.

Fully funded by the Department for the Economy, the Academy will be a blend of onsite and online learning delivered in partnership with Belfast Met from October 14 to December 13 2024. Learning will provide practical experience and access to the resources needed to develop skills and business knowledge regarding all aspects of digital engineering.

Participants who successfully complete the Academy are guaranteed a job interview for a role at EY.

Highlighting the opportunity, the Minister said: “If you are just entering the workforce or thinking of a change, this Digital Engineering Academy provides an exciting opportunity to develop a career with a major multinational company.

“With further opportunities for successful applicants to gain industry recognised certifications to advance your career within EY, I would encourage everyone who is eligible and interested to apply.”

Rob Heron, EY Northern Ireland managing partner, explained: “EY is delighted to launch our fourth Assured Skills Academy in association with the Department for the Economy (DfE) and Belfast Met in less than 12 months. The Academy programme has already supported the creation of a number of permanent new roles within EY NI and plays a vital role in enabling us to meet client demand across our wide range of services and offerings. The latest Academy, focused on digital engineering, is a particularly exciting programme and will equip participants with skills across a broad range of areas including Application Development, Systems Integration and Digital Sustainability.”

Siobhan Lyons, director of development and partnerships at Belfast Met, added: “We are delighted to be delivering the Digital Engineering Academy with EY. The development of skills is a vital key element in helping our economy to develop and grow. The industry relevant pre-employment training provided by Belfast Met will provide Academy participants with the opportunity to develop the requisite skills to gain employment within the professional services sector and we very much look forward to welcoming our new cohort of learners.”

Participants will receive a training allowance of £175 per week for the duration of the Academy.

Applications are open now and close at midnight on Monday, September 2 2024.