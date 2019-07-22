Negotiations ongoing to secure future of Harland and Wolf shipyard

More than 100 jobs remain in the balance as Harland and Wolf shipyard continues to try to find a buyer.

The company which employs around 130 people has been up for sale since the end of last year and had hoped to have completed the sales process by this time.

The News Letter understands that a series of meetings have taken place recently between Harland and Wolff management, union reps, Invest NI and senior political figures.

A H&W spokesman said: “The company had hoped to have completed the M&A (Mergers & Acquisitions) process at this stage, but can confirm that they are still in negotiation with a number of potential bidders in an effort to transact a sale that achieves the best outcome for all stakeholders.”

Unions had hoped the shipyard could benefit from plans to build more Royal Navy ships in the UK however a new owner would need to be in place for such tenders could be acquired.