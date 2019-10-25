Network Computing Security award

Londonderry global cyber security specialist, MetaCompliance, has won the Anti Phishing Solution of the Year Award at the Network Computing Security Awards 2019.

The Computing Security Awards are now in their tenth year and recognise the solutions and solution providers that have been particularly impressive in the ongoing fight against security threats.

The award win follows the recent news that the company is creating over 70 new jobs as part of a £4.5 million global expansion plan. To support its continued growth into new markets, the company is currently recruiting.