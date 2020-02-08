Neueda strikes double gold with Microsoft

International tech company Neueda has been awarded Gold accreditations by Microsoft in recognition of its ‘best-in-class’ ability and commitment to high quality collaboration.

As a Microsoft Gold-certified partner, Neueda has agreed to collaborate and build a long-term working relationship with Microsoft. Being awarded the Microsoft Gold Partner for two categories means Neueda has earned the highest standards of Microsoft’s widely recognised partnership programme for Data Analytics and Data Platform.

Shay Cullen, Practice Lead for Microsoft Data Analytics, Neueda, said: “To earn Microsoft Gold competency for Data Analytics and Data Platform, our team must successfully complete exams to prove their level of expertise.

“We have been putting all our Data specialists through this process and have made a commitment to support any new employees coming into the team so they can also achieve these accreditations.

“These accolades act as proof to our international customers and industry peers that Neueda is committed to excellence, and at the same time provides our employees with valuable professional development,” Shay said.

Aisling Curtis, Commercial Director, Microsoft Ireland added: “In achieving Gold accreditation, Neueda has demonstrated the highest, most consistent capability and commitment to the latest Microsoft technology.

“Since it was founded in 2006, Neueda has developed a deep expertise in providing digital solutions to help its diverse customer base digitally transform.

“Its focus on providing the best in class service for its customers, its employees and it partners puts them in the top of our partner ecosystem.

“They exemplify the best blend of innovation and culture needed to help customers drive innovative solutions.”

Based in Belfast, Dublin and Malaga, Neueda provides digital transformation solutions to elevate its customers’ business operations and customer experience within the private and public sector.

To find out how you can transform your business digitally and become a modern data-driven organisation, contact the team at moderndataplatform@neueda.com