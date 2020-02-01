Neurovalens selected for Tech Nation’s prestigious Upscale 5.0 programme

Neurovalens has been revealed as one of the 30 companies selected for Tech Nation’s prestigious Upscale 5.0 programme for the UK’s most exciting and fastest growing scaleup tech companies.

The Belfast based firm is aiming to transform the world of neurology and wants to treat global neurological health issues by influencing the brain and nervous system using safe and non-invasive technology.

This technology aims to replace drugs as the first-line treatments for obesity, diabetes, insomnia and anxiety.

Jason McKeown, Co-founder & CEO, Neurovalens commented: “I am delighted that Neurovalens has been selected for the Tech Nation Upscale programme, especially as we are the only Northern Irish company to have been invited to take part.

“Neurovalens has grown rapidly so this programme comes at an extremely important time for us as we expand into key global markets while also developing our medical R&D pathways.

“We applied to take part in the Upscale programme to help us navigate the exciting next phase of our journey and we are really looking forward to sharing knowledge and learning from the other incredible leading UK scaleups.”

Tech Nation, the UK network for ambitious tech entrepreneurs, revealed over 30% of the companies joining the programme were from outside London including Manchester, Cardiff, Cambridge, Leeds, Brighton, Belfast and Newcastle.