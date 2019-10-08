New £16m DVA test centre for Hydebank

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s planning committee has approved an application by the Driver and Vehicle Agency for a new £16m test centre at Hydebank.

Cllr. Jonathan Craig, Chairman of the Planning Committee, said: “Sustainability is high on the council’s planning agenda and this proposal allows for the sustainable reuse of a former brown field site.

Cllr. Jonathan Craig

“The test centre at Hydebank will be the first of an entire new infrastructure network to cover all of Northern Ireland, as it has been 40 years since the current network was built.

“The establishment of this regional facility will contribute significantly to the Lisburn/ Castlereagh economy with the employment of 175 staff at the offices and operational depot and a further 40 at the test centre. The location at Hydebank is strategic as it is adjacent to the arterial road network between Lisburn and Belfast.

“In recent years, there has been a higher proportion of people using DVA test centres; and the access to this new site will be suitable for a significant proportion of the population. The new test centre will deliver a quality regulatory service to residents of Castlereagh, Lisburn and Belfast ensuring all vehicles are roadworthy and meet future legislative requirements.”

It was agreed on assessment of the planning application that this proposed development, which will take 20 months to complete, would not cause demonstrable harm to the environment, residential amenity or other recognised interests of acknowledged importance.