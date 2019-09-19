New £2.2m housing in Belfast for older tenants

Alpha Housing and Dunrich Properties have launched a £2.2m construction project to deliver 14 new homes for independent older residents in east Belfast.

The development is being enabled with £1.4m in a Department for Communities’ (DfC) grant through the Housing Executive, with the balance of funding provided by the Alpha Housing association.

Speaking at the sod-cutting, Louise Warde Hunter, Department for Communities, head of housing, Urban Regeneration and Local Government said: ‘The Department for Communities is delighted to be funding this exciting development at Barnetts Road.

“Older people are now seeking a wider range of housing options for their later years. This scheme will fulfil these aspirations for 14 households, as well as helping meet social housing need in Belfast.”

John Clarke, chairman at Alpha Housing, added: “Alpha Housing is proud to be helping pioneer a new generation of housing for older people in Northern Ireland, starting with the Barnetts Road project. We believe there is a huge unmet need for spacious and attractive homes of this type, situated close to local amenities and transport links.”

The scheme is expected to be completed by December 2020.