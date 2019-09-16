New £500,000 salon creates 15 local jobs

An all-new concept salon has opened its doors amidst a £500,000 investment, creating 15 local jobs.

Connor & Company has opened its 3,750 sq ft space on the quay, overlooking the River Foyle and is the brainchild of local man Connor Grant who has been a stalwart in the industry for over 17 years.

The salon is an all-encompassing emporium, providing hair, makeup by Chairman Coyle, nails and food services all under the one roof. Clients can choose from the selection of treatments available with the option to enjoy afternoon tea to make it an experience that has not yet been introduced to the local area. Connor & Company wants to create an exclusive experience that is inclusive to all clientele – ensuring it is a place where everyone can feel empowered – no matter who they are.

Speaking on the launch, Connor Grant said: “This concept has been in the making for such a long time and I’m so glad to finally open the doors of Connor & Company. It has been an aspiration of mine to bring this idea to fruition, but I honestly couldn’t have done it without my dedicated and loyal team. It was so important to me when generating ideas that the salon represents everyone and incorporates more than just hairdressing. I want people to feel like they are in a sociable, comfortable yet luxurious environment where they can happily spend the day – not just pop in-and-out.”

Connor’s impressive career has seen him work as an educator for global hairdressing brand TIGI at the age of 21, at the L’Oreal Advanced Academy in Manchester, as well as being the former co-owner of RoCo Hair. Connor has not only invested in this new salon but his own ‘Connor’ haircare product range. The range of shampoos and hair colour products will be sold exclusively in the salon and have been developed over the last year, following extensive research and refinement.

The salon’s interiors have been designed with the ‘industrial chic’ theme in mind, albeit with a twist, with splashes of neon maintained throughout the space to echo Connor & Company’s vibrant branding. Plans are in place to utilise the salon as a venue for quirky fashion and beauty events over the months ahead. The expansive space will also house training sessions for aspiring stylists in the city wanting to further their skills in the industry.