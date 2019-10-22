New £5m warehouse for Banbridge energy equipment firm

Banbridge energy equipment and solutions company Alternative Heat is set to expand after securing planning permission for a new £5m fabrication building and warehouse.

This investment will create up to 75 new jobs including managerial, sales, administration, manufacturing and fabrication roles.

Under the proposal, which was approved by Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Planning Committee in September, a new fabrication building will be constructed next to the existing industrial premises situated at Scarva Road, Banbridge, along with a warehouse building and associated offices.

On a recent visit to the Alternative Heat premises, Lord Mayor, Cllr. Mealla Campbell congratulated the business on their ambitious new development plans.

She said: “Alternative Heat is a great example of one of the many successful businesses we have within our borough.

“The company possesses a vision to grow and have laid out exciting plans for development and I would very much commend the company on their drive and determination”.

Alternative Heat is a specialist in the design, fabrication and installation of a wide range of offsite pre-fabricated solutions.

Strong growth within the UK market has seen demand for the company’s offsite commercial energy solutions increase, facilitating the need for further expansion within their teams and fabrication facilities.