The £4.7m partnership between Joulen and Project Better Energy aims to reduce bills and emissions, support grid resilience, and unlock nationwide clean energy at scale

Belfast-based energy services company Joulen has announced its partnership with Project Better Energy (PBE), the UK’s largest residential solar installer.

The £4.7million partnership will see the launch of an innovative new platform, set to save households over £1,100 per year on electricity. This is an average saving of up to 145% on the average annual electricity bill – in some cases making bills zero – with businesses saving up to 47% and payback periods of as little as one year.

Available via a simple mobile app, the platform connects to solar panels and battery systems to help users track energy use, optimise consumption, and earn revenue through participation in the energy market. It uses AI to analyse real-time energy demand, weather conditions, and grid requirements, empowering users to sell surplus energy back to the grid at peak times.

Initial rollout is expected to benefit around 40,000 households over the next five years, generating an estimated £120 million in collective savings. With over 170,000 solar, battery, and heat pump installations already completed in the first half of 2025, adoption is accelerating. By 2030, the platform could reach over a million homes across the UK.

Chris Doherty, managing director at Joulen, said: “This partnership will introduce energy flexibility to a mass market, demonstrating how green technology in homes and on business sites, such as solar PV, batteries, and EVs, can significantly reduce bills, generate income, and support the grid’s transition to a clean electricity system.

"Together, we’ll empower homes and businesses to become beneficiaries and participants in the future electricity system, rather than bystanders.

“Our collaboration with Project Better Energy represents a strategic alignment between two forward-thinking organisations. We’re excited to continue working with the team to help customers unlock savings and new revenue streams. By promoting an inclusive journey to net zero, we’ll accelerate the UK’s energy transition.”

For businesses, the opportunities are even greater. Companies will be able to cut their energy bills by around 47% – for example, a reduction of £53,000 per year for an average primary school, or over £54,000 for a manufacturing business – while shrinking payback periods to as little as one year.

In periods of high energy demand, such as early evening, businesses will be able to unlock new revenue streams, selling surplus clean energy back to the grid at peak prices. Additionally, by using renewable energy more effectively, organisations will see a carbon emissions reduction of up to 40 per cent, supporting corporate sustainability targets and the UK’s net zero transition.

Simon Peat, CEO at Project Better Energy, explained: “Our partnership with Joulen empowers customers to take control of their energy use and outcomes. Their AI-driven approach aligns perfectly with our vision to provide smarter, more sustainable energy solutions at scale”.

“With the cost of living at the front of everyone’s minds, we hope the launch of our platform will pave the way towards a just and equitable energy transition – empowering households and business in every corner of the UK to play a role in the future energy system”.