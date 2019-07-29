New Associate Director at CBRE Belfast

Leading commercial property agency CBRE has announced the appointment of a new Associate Director at its Belfast office.

Audrey McStraw joins the firm’s valuation department with over 25 years’ experience as a chartered surveyor across both the commercial and residential property sectors.

She has been appointed to strengthen CBRE’s expertise and offering in residential valuation and advisory services, specialising in the social and affordable housing sector, and remains the only dedicated registered valuer in Northern Ireland providing the service in the sector.

Brian Lavery, managing director of CBRE in Northern Ireland, commented: “At CBRE, we have been steadily expanding our services and offering over the last number of years in response to the ever-changing real estate market in Northern Ireland. Last year we created our building consultancy department and investing further in the business by appointing a residential and social housing expert reflects our confidence that we will continue to grow in the future.”

Commenting on the residential property market in Northern Ireland, Audrey McStraw, associate director at CBRE, said: “As the social housing sector in particular continues to grow within a challenging economic and political climate, I am delighted to contribute to the experienced valuations team at CBRE.”