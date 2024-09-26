Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new Belfast TK Maxx store will be relocating from Donegal Arcade to CastleCourt Shopping Centre and will span across 24,872 sq. ft

Next week marks the arrival of a brand-new TK Maxx store in Belfast.

Opening its doors at 10am on Thursday, October 3, the high street favourite and labels-for-less retailer will offer everything from fashion, accessories, beauty and home, all under one roof in the new store.

This new store will continue to offer much-loved brands for less and will be packed with designer labels and one-off gems at up to 60% less than the RRP. Shoppers can expect several new deliveries each week, with new treasures to find on every visit.

A spokesperson for TK Maxx, said: “We are thrilled to open a brand-new TK Maxx store in Belfast, as we know how much local shoppers love to shop big-brand fashion, accessories, and more, all at great prices.

"We want to give our valued Belfast treasure seekers the best shopping experience possible, and we are confident they will enjoy our new bright and beautiful store!”

Leona Barr, centre manager at CastleCourt Shopping Centre, added: “It is fantastic to welcome TK Maxx back to CastleCourt Shopping Centre. Our shoppers will be thrilled to explore their trove of one-off finds and discounted designer fashion, which sits at the front of the centre in prime retail space.

“We are delighted with the regeneration of the centre thanks to the investment from our landlord, which has attracted so many well-known brands and local businesses in recent years. TK Maxx are a fantastic national brand and will complement our expanding retail mix.”

TK Maxx Belfast has given all its existing associates the opportunity to transfer across to the new store as part of the move.