New board member builds on Ards Business Hub’s strengths

Solicitor Janeen McKay has joined the board of Ards Business Hub and brings 15 years of legal experience to add to the strengths of this independent economic development organisation.

Ards Business Hub is a social enterprise supporting new and growing companies in the region and its voluntary board members give their time and wealth of knowledge to offer strategic direction to the organisation to help it develop local enterprise.

The board has just agreed an ambitious three year plan aiming to support 1,000 individuals and businesses. It has purchased new land on Jubilee Road with plans to develop this site and has just celebrated the first year in business for The Handcrafted Gallery which supports crafts business by offering them a retail platform in the centre of Newtownards. The organisations also own three business parks that currently have 60 tenants employing 300 people.

Janeen lives on the Ards Peninsula and has worked in Newtownards for the past 12 years as a property lawyer. She joined Worthingtons Solictors two and a half years ago and advises on all aspects of residential conveyancing including sales, purchases, remortgages, land transfers, site purchases and Co-Ownership transactions to first time buyers, home owners and buy to let investors.

“I’m honoured to be taking the place of Huw Worthington, the senior partner at Worthingtons, who has recently stepped down from the board. This is a really exciting, new challenge for me. I decided to join because of the strong track record of the organisation over the past 30 years and their forward-thinking vision for the economy in Ards and beyond,” she said.

Over the past three decades Ards Business Hub has helped create more than 2,500 SMEs and works closely to support Ards and North Down Borough Council and Enterprise Northern Ireland.

David Blevings, Board Chairman added: “We are delighted that Janeen has joined the board. As a local person, she has a passion for the business community here in Ards and her legal and property experience will be a great asset to our organisation.”

For information about Ards Business Hub go to www.ardsbusiness.com.