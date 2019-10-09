New Brexit advice service on issues from immigration to tax and customs

The Institute of Directors Northern Ireland (IoD NI) has launched a major new Brexit advice service, offering firms a wealth of free guidance.

The Brexit Ready NI initiative, open to members and non-members, will run throughout October featuring webinars and workshops across Northern Ireland.

Brexit Ready NI offers guidance on a range of matters from how to prepare for a ‘no deal’, employment and immigration issues, to getting ready for any changes in tax and customs.

Gordon Milligan, Chairman, IoD NI, said: ““With just weeks to go until the UK is due to leave the European Union, many businesses are still preparing for their post-Brexit future, and we want to help them to make sure the transition is as smooth as possible.

“We are very pleased to combine that knowledge with our partners KPMG to provide key advice on Brexit completely free of charge and available to members and non-members alike.

KPMG partner Frankie Devlin, added: “Our key advice to those organisations is to get ready for a ‘no deal’. The negative consequences of being ill-prepared can be enormous while the work undertaken will also garner tremendous benefits regardless of the outcome of negotiations.

Brexit Ready NI will feature drop-in advice clinics in North West Regional College, Derry/Londonderry on 17th October, Mid-Ulster Council Offices, Cookstown on 22nd October, KPMG offices, Belfast on 18th and 23rd October, and Hilton Hotel, Belfast on 25th October.

A webinar series will be broadcast on 15th, 23rd and 29th October from 12.30pm-1.30pm.

For further information, to seek Brexit advice tailored to your business, register for a webinar, or to book a space at one of the clinics, please contact Brexit.ReadyNI@iod.com.