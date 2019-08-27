New business network for tech giant

A business network for female entrepreneurs and business leaders, ‘Women in Business’, is delighted to announce its key partnership with Allstate Northern Ireland.

Through the new partnership, Women in Business and Allstate NI aim to promote equality of opportunity and “work in collaboration to support and grow a diverse new economy based on maximising all potential, regardless of gender, through inclusive growth”.

Roseann Kelly, Chief Executive of Women in Business NI, said: “Allstate is a global progressive organisation that recognises the importance of a diverse and inclusive workforce.

“The organisation has taken a proactive role in supporting Women in Business, through its involvement in our events and programmes and we are delighted they are taking this one step further and coming on board as our key partner for the next three years.”

Allstate NI’s managing director John Healy said: “Allstate have worked with Women in Business for many years and we recognised the synergies between the two organisations; the core values of diversity, equality and inclusivity mirror those of Allstate. We look forward to working closely with Women in Business to grow the opportunities for female entrepreneurs and business leaders in Northern Ireland.”

‘Women in Business’ has approximately 3,000 members.