New digital training company launched to create 10 jobs

A new digital training company has been launched by three of Northern Ireland’s leading award-winning digital marketers and is set to create 10 new jobs over the next three years.

Alchemy Digital Training, which has already secured over £350,000 worth of contracts with organisations including Women in Business, Enterprise Northern Ireland and Outdoor Recreation NI, has been formed by Niamh Taylor of Digital 24, international digital marketing trainer, Emma Gribben, who provides training for Google and Facebook and digital strategist Kathryn Pyper. The company, which will also operate across the UK and Republic of Ireland, will open Northern Ireland’s first dedicated high-tech digital training hub in Belfast in the coming months which will represent an investment of £250,000.

There will be a selection of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) accredited courses available including 1-2-1 Custom Sessions; Group Workshops giving delegates the chance to up-skill in social media and digital marketing and Online Training Courses giving people the opportunity to learn at their own pace. Areas covered will include Google Analytics, Email Marketing, Content Marketing, Google Ads, Paid Social and Website Content Management Systems (CMS).

Niamh Taylor, Managing Director of Alchemy Digital Training, said: “We are delighted to launch Alchemy Digital Training which will create 10 new jobs over the next three years. Myself, Kathryn and Emma have over 30 years’ combined experience in the digital marketing industry and have collectively trained over 20,000 delegates across NI, the UK and throughout Europe.

“Around 86% of companies recently surveyed by the Confederation of Business Industry (CBI) said they currently have digital skills shortages which is something that urgently needs addressed to ensure continued growth. Through our work as digital trainers our learners have voiced their gratitude for our hands-on practical approach. Too often digital training courses and accreditations focus on theory and there is a lack of practical application, this is why our courses focus on the how not just the why.

“We recently surveyed 400 people and 90 percent admitted their business wasn’t up to speed with what is required to grow online. This statistic demonstrates how many companies are limiting their growth and through Alchemy Digital Training we will improve digital marketing skills across the province and help close this gap. The digital age is extremely fast-paced with new trends being introduced every day. Continuous learning has never been more important and through our accredited programmes, individuals and organisations will be able to grow and stay one step ahead.”.

For information go to www.alchemydigitaltraining.com