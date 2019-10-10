New directors to head Strabane Bid

Three new board directors will be taking the lead in “driving positive change” for the business community in Strabane as part of the ongoing BID scheme in the town.

Kieran Kennedy, Managing Director, O’Neills International Sportswear; Majella McDermott, Director, Café Milano and Debbie Deans, Business Development Manager, Strabane Training Services will be working to identify and deliver solutions that will further enhance the area and improve the trading environment.

They will be tasked with taking forward the aims and objectives set out in the recently published Mid-Term Review of the scheme and ensuring it continues to deliver on behalf of the Strabane BID membership.

The BID scheme has been in place since 2016 and will run until 2021.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Michaela Boyle said: “I am delighted to welcome the new board members as they take up their new role. It’s real endorsement of the scheme and it shows the commitment of local businesses to working collectively to improve trading conditions and boost the local economy to the benefit of everyone.

“As a native of the town, I’m pleased to see the focus on Strabane grow and the many plans that are now in the pipeline in terms of enhancing capital infrastructure, and delivering better programmes and services that will support and promote the transformation of the town.”

The council’s head of business Kevin O’Connor added: “We are committed to delivering effective and targeted business support. Our Business Plan is focused on the continuous growth of the local economy, and the new directors will strengthen and diversify the board bringing a wealth of new skills.”