New documentary shines spotlight on one of Northern Ireland’s most inspiring health and business voices
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
One of Northern Ireland’s most inspiring voices in health and entrepreneurship, Phil Graham, is the focus of a powerful new documentary, Fitrepreneur, premiering globally on May 2 across Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play.
Directed by award-winning filmmaker Vlad Yudin and produced by Generation Iron Network and The Vladar Company, Fitrepreneur chronicles Phil’s extraordinary transformation from a teenager diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes to a globally respected author, business strategist, and founder of Fitness Entrepreneur – an international community supporting health professionals in business growth.
Dubbed “The Tony Robbins of fitness,” Phil has built a global mission out of personal adversity.
“That kind of narrative doesn’t just affect your physical health – it seeps into your identity,” he explained. “But instead of accepting it (diabetes), I made a decision to master my condition, take personal agency, and build a life on my own terms.”
A certified nutritionist and former competitive bodybuilder, Phil is also the author of the Diabetic Muscle and Fitness Guide, a comprehensive training manual for people living with Type 1 diabetes. His work has empowered thousands globally and earned praise across platforms including TEDx, Men’s Health, Muscle & Fitness, and numerous leading podcasts.
But Fitrepreneur isn’t just about overcoming illness – it also explores a looming threat to the coaching world: Artificial Intelligence. The film follows Phil as he travels the globe to explore how AI is reshaping the coaching industry and what it means for human connection in health and wellness.
“AI is already here,” he continued. “The question is: will we compete with it, or collaborate?”
With obesity and diabetes rates on the rise, Phil believes the world needs real human coaches more than ever—not just trainers, but entrepreneurs, educators, and role models.
Through raw interviews, behind-the-scenes access, and an unflinching look at the highs and lows of building a purpose-driven life, Fitrepreneur delivers a compelling message of resilience, innovation, and personal empowerment.
“This industry doesn’t just change lives—it saves them,” Phil added. “If this film inspires just one person to take back control—it’s done its job.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.