New dual carriageway to open on Monday

The first phase of a dualling scheme for one of Northern Ireland’s most important roads will be opened to live traffic this Monday.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said: “The first phase of the A6 Randalstown to Castledawson Dualling Scheme is nearing completion and will provide a welcome boost for road users as live traffic will be able to use a seven kilometre stretch of the new dual carriageway between Randalstown and Toome from Monday 5 August.

The spokesperson continued: “A weekend closure of the Moneynick Road from 10.00pm on Friday 2 August will enable works to be carried out to link the new dual carriageway with the existing road network. This will allow traffic to use the new dual carriageway between Randalstown and Toome for the first time on Monday morning.

“As part of the phased traffic management plan, traffic will still be merged into one lane in each direction in the vicinity of the M22 Junction 3. In this area there will be a 50mph speed restriction for a distance of several hundred metres, after which traffic will have unrestricted use of the new dual carriageway.”

The department are asking road users to follow the signage in place and drive with extra care while they become “familiar with the new road layout.”

The spokesperson said: “Drivers should always adhere to speed limits and respect road workers working in the vicinity of the works.”

The entire £185million Dualling Scheme will upgrade 14.7 kilometres of the A6 North Western Transport Corridor between Randalstown and Castledawson.

The DfI spokesperson continued: “The project is being delivered for the Department by Graham Farrans Joint Venture, who would like to once again thank local business owners, residents and road users for their patience and support during these works.

“The opening of seven kilometres of new dual carriageway is a positive step forward in the project and welcome news for the 20,000 vehicles using the route each day.

“The flagship project will strengthen the links between Belfast and the North West and will bring long term benefits to road users and the local community.

“Works will continue at the M22 Junction 3 at Randalstown for a further four weeks. The entire Randalstown to Toome section will be formally opened when these works are complete.”