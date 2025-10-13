Pictured at the launch of The Ewart Building are leaders from across the hospitality sector showing their support for the newly announced Loaf Academy 100

Supported by top hospitality employers, NOW Group’s new initiative backs neurodivergent talent with interviews, training, and real job opportunities

Belfast non-profit organisation NOW Group has launched the Loaf Academy 100, an exciting new initiative that will see hospitality employers pledge 100 job interviews for Academy participants.

Backed by leaders from across the hospitality sector, the Loaf Academy Jobs Partnership aims to support 100 participants with neurodivergence and other learning difficulties into paid roles over the next three years.

Employers will also benefit from access to skilled and motivated candidates, while receiving support to make their workplaces more inclusive and welcoming.

Through its social enterprise Loaf Catering, NOW Group is committed to preparing participants with the accredited skills and practical experience they need to succeed, while working closely with employers to address skills shortages across the hospitality industry.

Reflecting on the launch, Maeve Monaghan, chief executive of NOW Group, said: “The Loaf Academy Jobs Partnership is about opening doors and creating futures. With 100 interviews pledged, we are showcasing what can be achieved when people come together with a shared belief in potential. This is a chance to transform lives, strengthen the hospitality sector and celebrate the talent that exists all around us.”

The announcement was made as part of the official opening of The Ewart Building, marking a milestone moment for both NOW Group and its partners, and demonstrating how social enterprise and industry leaders can work together to drive lasting social change.