Robert Ryan is appointed new CEO as John Paul Scally takes up top role in France

Lidl Northern Ireland has announced a change in leadership as outgoing chief executive officer J.P. Scally takes over as chief of Lidl France next month.

With a career spanning more than two decades with the retailer, John Paul Scally now takes the CEO at Lidl France where he was previously operations director for three years before returning home to Ireland to take up his first top position which he has held since 2015.

The appointment marks a welcome return for J.P. Scally to Lidl France where his expanded remit will see him responsible for more than 1,600 stores and 46,000 employees as the company continues to deliver on its ambitious growth strategy there.

The company confirmed his successor as Robert Ryan, currently chief customer officer and board member, who will officially commence his new role as CEO for Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland from October 1 2024.

Robert Ryan joined Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland in 2003 and has experience across a variety of roles, from sales operations manager to regional managing director, chief operations officer and, most recently, chief customer officer. He was appointed to the Board of Directors in 2018.

Commenting on the appointments, J.P. Scally said: “As I reflect on my nine years as CEO at Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland, I am extremely proud of the business’ development in that time - more than doubling our market share in both Ireland and Northern Ireland and bringing our value offering to dozens of new communities.

"Being recently voted Ireland‘s most reputable retailer and Northern Ireland‘s most sustainable retailer is a testament to the hard work of our team in recent years in delivering for our customers and the communities we serve. I am proud to leave behind an exceptional team of 7,000 talented colleagues across our operations.

"I feel very lucky to have led the business in my home country for so long and I am delighted to pass over the reins to incoming CEO Robert Ryan. Robert has been an invaluable part of the Lidl team for the last 20 years and I am confident that he will drive the business to new heights. I wish him every success in his new role.”

Earlier this year, Lidl confirmed a £150 million investment in Northern Ireland over the next three years with plans for four new stores.