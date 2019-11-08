New learning opportunity for US market

A Londonderry-based online learning provider is one of seven companies from the North West travelling to the US next week as part of a joint trade mission between Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council.

Learning Pool, based at the Old City Factory, in Patrick Street, employs 200 staff and offers pioneering technology and creative content to two million learners across 21 countries.

While the company already has a base in Boston and works with over 30 North American companies, offering various learning technology e-learning solutions, chief executive Paul is very keen to further expand into the US market.

Learning Pool is just one of the companies travelling from Londonderry and Strabane and will be joined by O’Neill’s, Humanity Cosmetics and Brand It Technologies while EKO Chute, MMG Welding, Wild Fuschia Bakery and Crolly Distillery from Donegal are also be taking part.

Paul said: “We currently work with more than 30 North American businesses across a range of sectors, including a number of familiar brands such as KFC and Pizza Hut, Macy’s, the Royal Bank of Canada, Xerox and Valvoline.

“Our unique portfolio covers all major segments of the learning technologies market in a single point solution for e-learning.

“We will be actively promoting this to the US market.”