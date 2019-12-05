New-look Foodhall launches at M&S Abbey Centre

Marks and Spencer Abbey Centre unveiled its Foodhall transformation yesterday (Wednesday), showcasing a brand-new look and feel for customers, just in time for Christmas.

From the freshest seasonal produce showcased in a bigger better grocery department, to a bakery which has doubled in size, the store is set to be the ultimate one-stop-shop for local families on the go.

The new look store was opened at 10am by Store Manager, Colin McGreevy, with eager locals queuing to catch the first glimpse of its renovation.

Colin said: “Thanks for being so patient during our revamp - the team has been working so hard to get ready for the unveiling of your bigger, better, fresher store and it’s fantastic to see the local community turn out to support us.

“Our customers will be able to shop for every occasion, from everyday staples to mid-week family meals and weekend treats. So whether you’re popping in for a tasty pizza, picking up fresh ingredients for Sunday lunch, or grabbing a quick dinner for tonight, we’ve got all you need to make every day delicious.

“From familiar faces to 70 new recruits, we’ve created specialist roles to give our customers that added-extra personal service including a greengrocer, flowers specialist and wine sommelier. They will provide advice on anything from food and wine pairing to cooking from scratch, to the flowers that will best complement your home.

“In line with M&S’ wider plastic reduction plan, the store now boasts a range of features to help our customers reduce, reuse and recycle plastics – such as an increase in loose fresh produce and a free water re-fill station.

“We’re celebrating your new look M&S Foodhall with some delicious in-store tastings from December 4 to Sunday, December 8 when customers can try our irresistible collection mince pies with extra thick salted caramel cream, sweet and juicy clementines, Wiltshire ham, Manchego cheese, gin cured smoked salmon and our deliciously decadent sticky toffee trifle.”

To help mark the launch, Colin, his team of colleagues and customers were joined by M&S’ very own Percy and Penny Pig to help with a Golden Ticket giveaway.

The first 200 customers through the doors each received a fantastic golden prize-winning ticket, with prizes including £200 worth of food vouchers.

The store is open Monday-Friday: 9am-10pm, Saturday: 8am-9pm and Sunday: 1pm-6pm.